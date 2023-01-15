Ruth E. Kiehl, 95, of Hawthorn, passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023, at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born January 9, 1928, in New Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Harry and Laura (Crawford) McGregor.

She married Theodore C. Kiehl on July 26, 1947, and he preceded her in death on November 11, 2006.

Ruth worked for Sylvania in Brookville and Owen Illinois in Clarion.

She was a member of the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by a son, William “Bill” Kiehl and his wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem, two grandchildren, Shannon Nulph and her companion, Doug, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Krista Krakowiak and her husband, Dean, of Gibsonia, and two great-grandchildren, Devan, and Kelsea.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters.

There will be no services.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

