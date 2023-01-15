 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Announces Winners of 2022 Giving Eyes Contest

Sunday, January 15, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Laurel eye lasik (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Giving Eyes Contest!

Congratulations to Joseph Conticelli and Thomas Cobaugh!

Joseph Conticelli (pictured right) had his LASIK surgery performed on January 6th by Dr. Batchelet in Brookville.

Thomas Cobaugh (pictured left) had his LASIK surgery performed on December 16th by Dr. McLaughlin in Altoona.

Laurel Eye Clinic wants to say thank you for all the entries that made 2022 the best Giving Eyes contest they have ever had! If you submitted a story, please keep an eye out in your email for a special thanks from Laurel Eye.

Laurel Eye Clinic: A Better Vision for You

Visit Laurel Eye Clinics website for a full list of services: https://www.laureleye.com or find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurelEyeClinic

Laurel Eye Banner with new logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.