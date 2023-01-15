SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Announces Winners of 2022 Giving Eyes Contest
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic is pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Giving Eyes Contest!
Congratulations to Joseph Conticelli and Thomas Cobaugh!
Joseph Conticelli (pictured right) had his LASIK surgery performed on January 6th by Dr. Batchelet in Brookville.
Thomas Cobaugh (pictured left) had his LASIK surgery performed on December 16th by Dr. McLaughlin in Altoona.
Laurel Eye Clinic wants to say thank you for all the entries that made 2022 the best Giving Eyes contest they have ever had! If you submitted a story, please keep an eye out in your email for a special thanks from Laurel Eye.
