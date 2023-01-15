State Police Nab Local Man for Selling Meth in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in jail for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Perry Township.

According to court documents, Butler-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Tyler Walter Alle Smith, of East Brady, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on January 9, 2023.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on March 15, 2022, regarding a confidential informant who purchased methamphetamine from Tyler Smith with official state police funds.

According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, 2023, a confidential informant (C.I.) advised that he/she could purchase methamphetamine from Tyler Smith. The C.I. contacted Smith on March 15, 2022, via Snapchat and arranged for the purchase. Around 3:15 p.m., the C.I. and the C.I.’s vehicle were searched having found no drugs, money, or weapons on his/her person, nor within the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the PSP Butler Trooper provided the C.I. with $80.00 of official Pa. State Police funds for the purchase. The C.I. traveled to Parker to meet with Smith in a parking area located near the Parker bridge. Surveillance was set up at a residence on Wayne Avenue prior to the controlled purchase.

Around 5:36 p.m., Smith was observed exiting the residence on Wayne Avenue and getting in his white Subaru sedan. Smith was subsequently followed from the residence and observed to pull into a pull-off under the Parker bridge and parked next to the C.I.’s vehicle. The C.I. exited the C.I.’s vehicle around 5:43 p.m. and entered the passenger seat of Smith’s vehicle, the complaint states.

Around 5:49 p.m., the C.I. exited Smith’s vehicle and entered back into the C.I.’s vehicle and both the C.I. and Smith left the pull-off. The trooper followed the C.I.’s vehicle, and the C.I. traveled to a pre-determined location where the C.I. provided the trooper with a Ziplock baggie of methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

Around 6:04 p.m., the C.I.’s and the C.I.’s vehicle were again searched having found no drugs, money, or weapons on his/her person, nor within the vehicle. The trooper debriefed the C.I. at this time, and the C.I. advised that Tyler Smith arrived in his white vehicle, and the C.I. got into the passenger seat and exchanged the money for methamphetamine with Tyler Smith, the complaint states.

The trooper packaged the methamphetamine at the Pa. State Police/Butler barracks, and the methamphetamine was entered into the property room.

According to the complaint, on August 11, 2022, the lab results indicated that the methamphetamine weighed 1.04 grams and contained methamphetamine (Schedule II).

The complaint notes that the buy money from this investigation was recovered on the person of Tyler Smith during a traffic stop conducted by a PSP trooper on March 15, 2022, and the money was entered into evidence.

Smith was arraigned on January 10, at 9:15 a.m. in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $7,500.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 24, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

