7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
M.L.King Day – Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind.
Tonight – A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow between 2am and 3am, then rain after 3am. Low around 31. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday – Rain, mainly before 11am, then scattered showers after noon. High near 46. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday – Cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night – Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday – Rain. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Sunday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
