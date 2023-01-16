Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268

KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.

Police say a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by 62-year-old Lawrence J. Tolbart, of Parker, was traveling south when it struck a 2007 Ford F-150XLT, which was legally parked at 113 Main Street.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown if Tolbart was using a seat belt, according to police.

According to police, Tolbart was charged with a traffic violation.

