Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Miles, Sr.; son Robert Miles, Jr; sisters Ruth Slagle, Gloria McCoy, Beverly Hetrick, Linda Slagle and Rhonda Slagle, and brothers Robert Bish, Jr. and Roger Bish.

Bettie is survived by daughter Roxie Miles; granddaughter Amy Wilson and her husband Kennedy Wilson; daughter in-law Bonnie Miles, and many loved nieces and nephews.

She led a life of service to her community making a career in the postal service as well as volunteering at organizations including the Oakland Church of God in Distant, the American Cancer Society, the Valley Thrift Shop and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary – all for which donations can be made in her name.

Bettie never wanted to be the star of the show but instead choose to work hard but quietly behind the scenes to support organizations as well as family and friends in any way she could.

She loved to travel, play games, put together puzzles, crafting, cooking and spending time with family.

Bettie’s life was truly a life well lived and she will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday January 19, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

The services will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday, on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Bettie Jean Miles to Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA, 15106 (cancer.org); Valley Thrift Shop, 224 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #354, 526 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Bettie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

