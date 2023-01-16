 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Bettie Jean Miles

Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PVwRITwPQVgDQWBettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Miles, Sr.; son Robert Miles, Jr; sisters Ruth Slagle, Gloria McCoy, Beverly Hetrick, Linda Slagle and Rhonda Slagle, and brothers Robert Bish, Jr. and Roger Bish.

Bettie is survived by daughter Roxie Miles; granddaughter Amy Wilson and her husband Kennedy Wilson; daughter in-law Bonnie Miles, and many loved nieces and nephews.

She led a life of service to her community making a career in the postal service as well as volunteering at organizations including the Oakland Church of God in Distant, the American Cancer Society, the Valley Thrift Shop and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary – all for which donations can be made in her name.

Bettie never wanted to be the star of the show but instead choose to work hard but quietly behind the scenes to support organizations as well as family and friends in any way she could.

She loved to travel, play games, put together puzzles, crafting, cooking and spending time with family.

Bettie’s life was truly a life well lived and she will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her.

Family and friend will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday January 19, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.

The services will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. Friday, on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.

Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Bettie Jean Miles to Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA, 15106 (cancer.org); Valley Thrift Shop, 224 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #354, 526 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Bettie’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.