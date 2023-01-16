Brady Feicht Announces Candidacy for Clarion County Commissioner

ST. PETERSBURG, Pa. – Brady R. Feicht of St. Petersburg is announcing his candidacy for the position of Clarion County Commissioner.

Feicht, 24, will be running as a Republican during the primary in May 2023.

He is a 2017 graduate of A-C Valley High School in Foxburg.

After working for six months at the Legacy Truck Center in Shippenville, he was accepted into the apprenticeship program with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #66. This advanced him to his associate degree in heavy equipment operations from the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh and the attainment of Journeyman status within the Operating Engineers Union.

He currently works out of the Operating Engineers Union Hall in Oil City.

He serves as a tech official and track flagman for Full Pull Productions of Scottdale, Pennsylvania, a part of the USA-EAST Sled Pulling Sanctioning body.

Brady has been involved with the sport of pulling from the time he was born since his family formerly owned the company for 30+ years. Brady was a six-year member of the Clarion County 4-H program. He began raising lambs at age 12 and was honored four times with the Grand Champion Market Lamb at the Clarion County Fair.

He was a part of the greater Pittsburgh championship 4-H Electrotechs Team in 2017 that traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, for the international robotics finals. He also was a member of Clarion County 4-H Teen Council, which allowed him to travel to several state and national leadership conferences, including Atlanta, Georgia.

After aging out of the 4-H program, he returned to several clubs to become a leader and volunteer. He currently is a co-leader for the Clarion County 4-H Teen Council, where this club focuses on leadership and community service.

He is also a leader of two robotics clubs in the county. The 4-H Electrotechs where kids ages 12-18 focus on S.T.E.M projects, including building a robot to compete against other robots from around the world held in Pittsburgh each year. He volunteers with another 4-H robotics club which focuses on introducing S.T.E.A.M. and robotics-related subjects to kids ages five to 12.

Feicht is actively involved in his community. He was elected to the school board in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District and is currently serving his second year. He was recently appointed to the finance committee and athletics committee for the school district and is also serving on the Joint Operating Committee for the Clarion County Career Center.

Brady’s family has played a role in his selecting a role in government service. His father, RJ Feicht, is a member of the borough council for St. Petersburg and serves on the sewer authority, as well. He has been the high school librarian at A-C Valley High School for nearly 30 years.

Jennifer Feicht, his mother, is currently the PA SAVIN Project Manager for the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Institute based in Harrisburg and is a Department of Justice Certified Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Auditor. Jennifer also served for 15 years on the A-C Valley School Board and 10 years as the St. Petersburg Borough Tax Collector.

Brady’s paternal grandparents Rick and Patty Feicht of Jamestown, owned and operated Full Pull Productions for 30+ years, producing national level Tractor and truck pulls across the tri-state area. His maternal grandmother, Betty Koren, resides at Laurelbrooke in Brookville.

Brady also has a sister, Abigail, a sophomore at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

In his free time, Brady and his significant other, Annah Burke, are renovating their home in St. Petersburg. Annah is the Extension Educator for the Penn State Cooperative Extension in Clarion and Venango Counties.

“If elected, I will be one of the youngest County Commissioners to ever serve Clarion County,” Feicht said. “I believe that my age can serve as a positive influence on the Board of Commissioners. My goal will be to enfranchise young people to serve the citizens of the County and to give the youth of Clarion County the opportunity to hear their voices in countywide government.

“I really do enjoy the work I do on the school board currently. Listening to my constituents of not only St. Petersburg, but other communities of ACV. I feel that I can bring a different perspective to the table if I am elected to be a county commissioner.”

For more information about Brady Feicht’s candidacy, or to get in contact with him, please find him on the web at www.Brady4ClarionCounty.com, or send him a letter at the following: Brady Feicht, P.O. Box 133, St. Petersburg, PA 16054.

