Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Daisy

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Daisy!
Daisy is an adult female Boxer mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
It is preferred that her new home be one without other dogs.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Daisy is friendly and affectionate.
She was surrendered to the rescue center when her owner had to move and dogs were not allowed in her new home.
For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
