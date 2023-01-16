FAMILY FOOTSTEPS: Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman Joins Her Father With 1,000 Career Points with 27 in Win Over Homer-Center

HOMER CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Like father, like daughter.

In 1995, Jason Huffman scored his 1,000th career point for the Redbank Valley boys basketball team.

On Monday, Alivia Huffman followed in the footsteps for her dad, reaching the milestone with a monster 27-point effort as the Redbank Valley girls basketball team beat Homer-Center, 47-39.

(Pictured above, Alivia Huffman with her father, Jason, after scoring her 1,000th career point on Monday night)

Jason is also an assistant coach on the Bulldogs’ girls team.

“It means a lot. I’ve been working towards it since my freshman year,” Alivia Huffman said. “It’s always been a goal of mine. I look up to my dad a lot. He’s been my mentor through it all. When he was in high school, he also scored 1,000, so it’s pretty cool to be able to share the moment with him when he’s done everything to get me where i am today.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Huffman didn’t necessarily expect to get it on the road against a strong Homer-Center team.

The Wildcats (9-4) came into the game giving up just 37 points each night.

Huffman was 21 short of 1,000 heading into the night. She had 10 at the half as Redbank entered the locker room clinging to a 20-17 lead.

But the senior who plays anywhere from point guard to the post had a big third quarter, scoring 10 more to sit at 999 heading into the fourth.

She also helped Redbank keep a 33-29 lead.

Huffman reached the milestone on a short jumper in the fourth quarter and tacked on five more points for good measure as Redbank pulled away for the victory.

Huffman becomes the ninth Bulldog girls basketball player to reach 1,000 points.

The others are: Brooke Hinderliter (1,997), Tara Hinderliter (1401), Becky Edmonds (1,228), Michelle Aikins (1,211), Lacey Blose (1,155), Michelle Johnston (1,149), Amy Hepler (1,105) and Jennifer Duhnke (1,001).

Huffman is actually eighth on the all-time list with 1,006.

And counting.

Her father scored 1,253 in his career. That is certainly within Huffman’s reach.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the people and coaches who have made me that player i am,” Huffman said.

Mylee Harmon added 15 points in the win for Redbank (12-1).



