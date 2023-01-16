Featured Local Job: All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil
Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 09:01 PM
Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.
Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.
Applicants must possess the following qualities:
- Friendly and positive attitude
- Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic
- Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend
Full-time and part-time positions are available.
No experience is required.
Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.
