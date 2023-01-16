Featured Local Job: All Positions Open

Faller’s Furniture has moved and is currently hiring for all positions.

Open positions include:

Sales Staff

Warehouse Help

General Support

Stop by Faller’s Furniture at 443 S. 5th Avenue, Clarion to fill out an application and interview on the spot:

Wednesday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Friday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

