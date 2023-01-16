Featured Local Job: Mental Health Services Supervisor

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor and Unit Supervisor for their Mental Health program at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90 acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Are you looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk youth? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $45,000 Annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Treatment Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will manage and direct the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit, including providing supervision to staff assigned to the unit. You will ensure that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. You will serve as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

