Genevieve (Genny) Umstead, 95, formerly of Kossuth, entered Heaven on Friday, January 13, 2023 in Rochester, NY.

Born July 25, 1927 in Mudlick, PA, Genny was the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Jane Huffman.

Genny enjoyed sewing for missions, gardening, quilting, cooking, playing Wa-Hoo, and completed many handcrafts.

She made many gifts for those she loved and so enjoyed spending time with others.

Genny was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry I. Umstead.

She is survived by her children, Carol (Walt) Guthrie, Donna (Gary) Leyrer, William (Jill) Umstead, Larry Umstead, and Dorothy (Brian) Bowser.

She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM on Tuesday, January 17, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox and from 10 to 11 AM at the Fern Trinity E.C. Church, 699 Golf Course Road, Kossuth PA.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM in the church with Pastor Shawn Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow at the Fern Trinity Cemetery.

Genny is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She served Him by teaching, Ladies’ Aid, and sharing His love.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Trinity Church’s Children’s program.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

