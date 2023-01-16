Man Accused of Breaking into Monroe Township Hotel Due in Court on Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 30-year-old man accused of breaking into a Monroe Township hotel is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 30-year-old Joseph Anthony White, of Clinton, Allegheny County, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 17, at 9:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

White faces the following charges:

– Criminal Trespassing – Break into Structure, Felony 2



– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary– Criminal Trespassing/Simple Trespasser, Summary

He is currently free on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion were dispatched to a hotel located in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 7:01 p.m. on November 21, 2022, for a male who reportedly broke the lock on a door and broke a window, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the front desk attendant who related that a male, later identified as Joseph White, had broken a lock going into the dining room and the screen for the window. Troopers observed the broken door locking mechanism and the broken window screen, the complaint states.

Police also viewed security camera footage from the hotel and observed White come into the locked dining area through the double doors around 6:26 p.m., walk over to the window, and push out the screen to exit the dining area. White then exits through the window and comes back into the hotel. He is in the hotel for approximately two minutes and then exits the hotel, according to the complaint.

White was seen on camera wearing a black shirt with no sleeves, a light-colored thermal undershirt, jeans, and boots. He was also described as white with long, dark-colored hair, the complaint notes.

A witness who was staying in the hotel related he saw the individual break the screen to the window in the dining room. The witness related the male was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, boots, and a thermal with long dark-colored hair. The witness’s description matched that of the male police observed entering the dining room on the hotel’s surveillance footage, the complaint states.

After troopers cleared the hotel, they were dispatched back shortly thereafter for an unknown male sitting in one of the hotel guest’s vehicles.

Upon arrival, troopers observed White standing outside of the hotel guest’s vehicle wearing blue jeans, a thermal, a black shirt, and boots on, with long black hair. This male was the same individual police observed on camera in the dining room of the hotel, the complaint indicates.

White was identified by his PA Operator’s License Number and then taken into custody.

He was arraigned at 11:15 p.m. on Monday, November 21 in Judge Schill’s office.

