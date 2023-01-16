Police Investigating Theft of Over $300 Worth of Pokemon, Magic Cards

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a retail theft of over $300 worth of Pokemon cards from the Clarion Walmart.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, January 14, the incident occurred sometime between 10:35 a.m. on November 19 and 10:31 a.m. on December 5.

Magic Cards/Pokemon Cards, valued at $316.36, were stolen from Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.