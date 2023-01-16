 

Police Investigating Theft of Over $300 Worth of Pokemon, Magic Cards

Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

CruiserMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a retail theft of over $300 worth of Pokemon cards from the Clarion Walmart.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, January 14, the incident occurred sometime between 10:35 a.m. on November 19 and 10:31 a.m. on December 5.

Magic Cards/Pokemon Cards, valued at $316.36, were stolen from Walmart on Perkins Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.


