Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

‘Pennies From Heaven’ Receives $1,000 From Janney’s Clarion Office

Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Pennies From Heaven 1-6-23 (1) (1)CLARION, Pa. – The founder of Pennies From Heaven, Renee Vowinckel, receives a $1,000.00 check from the Clarion branch of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

(Pictured above, from left: Avari Schwabenbauer, Tracy Cherico, Jennifer Williams, Matt Lerch, Renee Vowinckel, and Kyle Cathcart.)

Pennies From Heaven is a local non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that helps working Clarion County families provide Christmas gifts for children.

In 2022, Pennies From Heaven distributed toys, games, clothes, blankets, hats/gloves, socks and underwear, coloring books, stuffed animals, and books to 154 kids in 67 families.

The Clarion office of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is located at Applewood Center, 162 South 2nd Avenue, in Clarion.

For more information, visit www.Janney.com.


