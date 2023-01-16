Students Invited to Apply for Top Tier Federal Credit Union Scholarships
CLARION, Pa. (EYT)– Top Tier Federal Credit Union has announced details of the Scholarship Program.
The opportunity to apply for the scholarships awarded by Top Tier Federal Credit Union will take place through March 31.
Any adult or high school senior that is a current member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union and is looking to further their education should apply.
Be sure to submit your application for your chance to win one of the five scholarships available.
Scholarship winners will be announced in May.
Eligibility
· Applicant must be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
· Applicant must be enrolled to attend one of a variety of post-secondary institutions for the next school year. These include, but are not limited to: four-year colleges, business colleges, graduate schools, technical schools, trade schools, and community colleges.
· Applicant must have maintained a 2.0 or higher QPA, “C” grade average, or 80 percent grade average. (current high school or college)
Application Requirements
· Submit a complete Scholarship Application Form
· Provide a current transcript
Submission Deadline: March 31, 2023
Complete details and application form are available online at: https://toptierfcu.org/services/scholarships/
