SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner for Two at Deer Creek Winery
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Start planning your Valentine’s Day weekend at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.
Enjoy a Sweetheart Dinner for Two that includes a bottle of wine, a three-course meal, and live music.
Tickets are $75.00 per couple. Call Deer Creek Winery at 814-354-7392 to make your reservations and purchase your tickets today. Reservations are filling quickly.
Sweetheart Dinner for Two Dates:
Friday, February 10th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 12th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to show your loved one how much they mean to you!
Planning to stay overnight? Deer Creek Winery also has add-on packages available for rooms, such as the Romance package, Honeymoon package, Happy Birthday package, and more!
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
