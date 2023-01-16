 

SPONSORED: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Dinner for Two at Deer Creek Winery

Monday, January 16, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Deer Creek Valentines DaySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Start planning your Valentine’s Day weekend at Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville.

Enjoy a Sweetheart Dinner for Two that includes a bottle of wine, a three-course meal, and live music.

Tickets are $75.00 per couple. Call Deer Creek Winery at 814-354-7392 to make your reservations and purchase your tickets today. Reservations are filling quickly.

Sweetheart Dinner for Two Dates:

Friday, February 10th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, February 11th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, February 12th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this perfect opportunity to show your loved one how much they mean to you!

Planning to stay overnight? Deer Creek Winery also has add-on packages available for rooms, such as the Romance package, Honeymoon package, Happy Birthday package, and more!

Deer Creek Valentines day 2

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.

Deer Creek Winery - winter


Tags:

