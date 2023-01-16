State Police Calls: Union Student Accused of Causing Disturbance While Allegedly Under the Influence

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Union Student Accused of Causing Disturbance While Allegedly Under the Influence

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of disorderly conduct at Union High School on Baker Road in Madison Township, Clarion County, on Friday, January 13.

Police say a known 18-year-old Rimersburg man caused a disturbance by unreasonable noise, attempting to leave the school, and entering into a verbal altercation with the school resource officer.

The actor caused this disturbance after being evaluated for possibly being under the influence, police say.

According to police, the actor was cited with a non-traffic citation through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

SCI Forest Inmate Assaults Multiple Staff Members

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Sunday, January 15, troopers received a report of an assault from SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say multiple staff members were assaulted by an inmate around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of theft from Hartman Road in Clarion Township.

Police say tractor heat shields, valued at $200.00, were stolen sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 8.

The victim is a 63-year-old Clarion man.

An investigation is ongoing.

