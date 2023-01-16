Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns–of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.

The incident occurred at a residence on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County, on Sunday, July 10, 2022, sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed on December 20, 2022, a known male victim stated that he noticed a man completely dressed in black with a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up and cinched tightly and wearing a black ski mask and black gloves. The male victim stated that he went outside of his house to confront the actor (later identified as Tyler Burns) and asked him what he was doing on his property, and the actor stated “we are looking for Anthony.” At this time, the victim stated he saw a second actor (later identified as Mario Ambris) dressed completely in black, wearing a black Covid mask. The victim told the actors that he didn’t know any Anthony and asked them to leave his property.

According to the complaint, the male victim turned to enter his house and the first actor (Burns) jumped in front of him. At this point, the male victim’s wife was fighting with the second actor (Ambris).

The complaint states that Burns pulled out a gun. The male victim reported that Burns pointed a black snub nose hammerless revolver at the victims and stated: “You better get her to stop or you’re going to get shot.” Then, Ambris stated to the victims: “If you don’t do what you’re told, you are going to die. I don’t want to hurt anybody, but I have hurt people.”

The male victim stated that both actors were telling the female victim to be quiet. The actors added, “If anybody shows up here, you’re dead,” the complaint states.

The male victim reported that he told the actors, “You can kill us and we know where we’re going, and you know where you’re going,” the complaint added.

The male victim told the trooper that most of this conversation occurred before they even entered back into their home.

According to the complaint, Burns and Ambris forced the victims into their home at gunpoint and attempted to tie them up with zip ties. When the zip ties failed, they tied the victims up with their own property. They tied up the male victim’s hands behind his back with his necktie, and tied the female victim’s hands behind her back with cable cord.

and later placed them in their bathroom while committing crimes within the residence and later flee the scene of the crime.

It was learned during the interview with the victims that Burns and Ambris stole a Phantom 3 drone, iPad mini, approximately $583.00 in cash and coins, collectible coins such as 1976 John F. Kennedy coins, miscellaneous jewelry, and a .22 caliber Western-style revolver all valued at approximately $1583.00, according to the complaint.

Through an extensive investigation and interviews with individuals connected to Tyler Burns and Mario Ambris, arrest warrants were issued for both men on December 19, 2022.

The following charges were filed on December 20, 2022, against both Ambris and Burns:

– Robbery-Threat Immediate Serious Injury, Felony 1

– Kidnap To Facilitate A Felony, Felony 1

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Attempt – Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1

– Possession Instrument Of Crime W/Intent, Misdemeanor 1

Ambris was arraigned on January 5, at 6:00 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish.

He was lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The Bail Action Reason was listed as Threat to Society.

He waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, January 11, in Venango County Central Court in front of Judge Fish.

Burns was arraigned on Friday, January 13, at 11:00 a.m. in front of Judge Kirtland.

He was lodged in the Venango County Prison with bail denied. The Bail Action Reason is listed as: Flight Risk. The defendant will not appear.

A preliminary hearing for Burns is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.

