Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say 26-year-old Cole J. Wilson, of Warren, was traveling north on Route 666 when he lost control of his 1998 Ford F-150XLT pickup after he swerved to miss a deer.

The truck traveled off the roadway and into a ditch, police say.

According to police, Wilson tried to get the vehicle back on the roadway, which caused it to roll over multiple times before coming to final rest off the right side of the roadway.

Wilson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The truck was towed from the scene by East Main Towing.

According to police, Wilson was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, January 16, 2023.

