Police Investigating Theft of ATV Near County Line Road

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking for the public’s help with information regarding the theft of an ATV in Washington Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the theft occurred sometime between Monday, January 9, and Monday, January 16, near County Line Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) stole a green 1990s model Kawasaki four-wheeler and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim is a 61-year-old Seneca man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

