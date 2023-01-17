 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TonightShowers likely, mainly between 8pm and 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

WednesdayA chance of showers before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday NightRain after 2am. Low around 33. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ThursdayRain. High near 49. East wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightRain likely before 8pm, then showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FridayRain showers likely before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of snow showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
SundayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
MondayA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

