Charles K. Reott, 67, of Knox, broke on through to the other side on January 14, 2023.

He passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, PA, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 25, 1955 to the late Charles and Esther Reott.

Charles graduated from Keystone High School in 1973.

He went on to graduate from Clarion University with a Bachelors Degree in Communications.

Throughout his life he was employed by numerous places including: the LDS Church, G. Borovick Services, and Clarion Industries.

He was also the owner of Chillin’ Charlie’s Karaoke.

He loved to play bingo, sing karaoke, play guitar, and make and listen to music.

Left to treasure the time they had and to cherish his memory are his children Benjamin (Mary Jo) Reott of Knox, PA; Daniel (Baylee) Reott of Clarion, PA; Isaac Reott of Knox, PA, Rachel (R.T.) Rex of Knox, PA; and Toni Forsythe (Greg Host) of Knox, PA.

He is also survived grandchildren Zoey Reott, Elijah Reott, Dominic Reott, Charles M. Reott, Tannon Horner, Braylen Reott, Leland Reott, Evelyn Reott, Saricity Reott, Jimi Reott, Paige Rex, Lily Rex, Bentley Rex, Justin Forsythe (Mandie) and Jadyn Forsythe (Shawn).

Also surviving are the mothers of his children Colleen Reott and Esther Beichner, and a special friend Ramona Kennedy.

Last but not least he is survived by his best friend and loyal service dog, Morris.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 pm Wednesday, January 18, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox.

Funeral Services will be held at 6 pm Wednesday in the funeral home.

Donations in Charles honor can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses at McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, PO Box 727, Knox PA 16232, or by visiting our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com and clicking on the payment center at the bottom of the page.

