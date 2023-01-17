 

Charlotte Mayer Kingsley

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Charlotte Mayer Kingsley, 78, of Seneca, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, following a sudden illness.

She was born in Titusville on March 5, 1944 to the late Robert H. and Marian G. (Buser) Mayer.

Charlotte was a 1962 graduate of Titusville High School.

She then earned a degree in Art Education from Edinboro University, and later earned a Master’s degree in Fine Arts from Penn State University.

She served as a board member for the Oil City YWCA for a number of years.

She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church, now part of St. Joseph Parish in Oil City.

Among Charlotte’s many interests were arts and crafts, basketry, and gardening.

Above all else, she dearly loved her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Kingsley taught at St. Marys and Oil City school districts, and later worked as a special needs teacher for the state of Pennsylvania.

She was married in St. Titus Church in Titusville in 1968 to William E. “Bill” Kingsley, who survives.

Also surviving are four children: William R. Kingsley and his significant other Cindi Lussendon, Cristine Anderson and her husband George, Peter D. Kingsley and his significant other Melanie Blauser, and Christine Westrick and her husband David; five grandchildren; a brother, Robert Mayer of Titusville; a sister, Kathryn Daley of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marian Mayer.

No public service will be observed. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Oil City YWCA, 109 Central Ave., Oil City PA 16301; Wounded Warriors, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or the Catholic Diocese of Erie, 429 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16504.

To express online condolences to Charlotte’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.


