Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chickpea Fritters With Sweet-Spicy Sauce

Dare to be different!

Ingredients

1 cup plain yogurt

2 tablespoons sugar



1 tablespoon honey1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

FRITTERS:

1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas or garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Oil for deep-fat frying

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients; refrigerate until serving.

-Place the chickpeas and seasonings in a food processor; process until finely ground. Add egg and baking soda; pulse until blended. Transfer to a bowl; stir in cilantro and green onions.

-In a cast-iron Dutch oven or an electric skillet, heat oil to 375°. Shape rounded tablespoonfuls of bean mixture into balls. Drop a few at a time into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown, 2-3 minutes, turning frequently. Drain on paper towels. Serve with sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.