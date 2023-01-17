Eileen Myers Montgomery, age 81, of Franklin, passed away January 15, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born June 4, 1941 to Albert & Cecelia Zyck Myers at their farmhouse in Rockland.

After graduating from the Oil City High school Eileen attended Slippery Rock University where she graduated in 1963 with a degree in health and physical education.

She also proudly represented her college as head cheerleader and 1962 Homecoming Queen.

Upon graduation she married her high school sweetheart, Ralph Montgomery.

They would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this June 29th.

They returned back to Venango County in 1968 where Eileen became involved with the Franklin YMCA.

She served first as the women’s fitness instructor and later as President.

Eileen taught in the Franklin School District as a high school health and physical education instructor, and retired in 2006.

Eileen is survived by: husband, Ralph, and their four children: Daughter Melissa Griffin (Rod Griffin) and four children: Jarrad, Cassie, Carly and Caleb of Franklin, son Ralph III (Caralisa Montgomery) and children: Ellie, Ralph IV (“Rafe”) and Hannah of Chattanooga, TN; daughter Tricia (Dan Miller) and children Phelan and Sage of Erie, CO; and daughter Angela (Stephanie Porter) and children, Jackson and Wyatt of Boulder, CO.

Her sister, Judy, predeceased her in December 2021 survived by her husband, Dr. Hans Fellner of Harrisville and their children: Elisabeth, Deitrich and Christian.

Eileen is also survived by many in-laws of her husband’s family including, Bob Montgomery of Medina, OH; Dr. Robert DeShong of Ellicottville, NY; Jane DeShong Short of Sterling, VA and their families; Frances Greene of Atlanta, GA; and Ann Rhodes of Plantation, FL as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

You may remember Eileen as a coach, a teacher, devout Catholic, gardener or host extraordinaire.

To her family, she was a constant reminder of the importance of community, and the power of love and forgiveness.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 10:30 A.M. – 11:30 A.M. Friday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 P.M. Friday in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, presiding.

A funeral lunch will be held in Cenedella Hall following the Funeral Mass.

Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to the Franklin- Grove City YMCA 111 West Park St. Franklin, PA 16323 or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.