Good Advice on Display at RSVP Office



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Cheryl Shellhammer, Americorps RSVP Director, is backed up with good advice in her office at the Clarion office of Community Action, Inc.

The first thing people see when they enter her office is a back wall covered with motivational quotes from a variety of authors, from Theodore Roosevelt to Walt Disney to John Lennon.

“The quotes are for me or my volunteers or for anyone who needs them,” said Cheryl.

Community Action Inc. operates Clarion-Indiana-Jefferson Americorps RSVPs.

Some of the quotes include the following:

“Great things are not done by impulse, but by a series of small things brought together; and great things are not something accidental but must certainly be willed.” Vincent van Gogh

“We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.” Ronald Reagan

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Maya Angelou

“Always remember that the future comes one day at a time.” Dean Acheson

“When I hear somebody sigh, ‘Life is hard,’ I am always tempted to ask, ‘Compared to what?” Sydney J. Harris

“If you can dream it, you can do it.” Walt Disney

“I’m not telling you it is going to be easy – I’m telling you it’s going to be worth it.“ Art Williams

“Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” John Lennon

“Each person must live their life as a model for others.” Rosa Parks

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give!” Winston Churchill

“Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept on trying once there seems to be no hope at all.” Dale Carnegie

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” Maria Robinson

“The question isn’t who is going to let me, it’s who is going to stop me.” Ayn Rand

“It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” Harry S. Truman

“If you see 10 troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you.” Calvin Coolidge

About Americorps RSVP

RSVP is one of the largest volunteer networks in the nation for people 55 and over. People can use the skills and talents they have learned over the years or develop new ones while serving in various volunteer activities within their community. Volunteers mentor children, conduct environmental tests, perform clerical duties, assist the elderly, tutor adults, and much more.

The RSVP office is located at Community Action, 30A South Sheridan Road Clarion, PA 16214.

Call 814-226-4785 Extension 104 for more information.

