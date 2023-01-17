Harry R. “Skip” Cook, everyone’s gentle giant and the perfect sheep dog taught his final lesson of love on January 13, 2023.

Surrounded by all his girls, he was serenaded into the arms of our Lord.

He is right back where he most loved to be, side by side with his wife, Barbara J Cook who passed away February 9, 2022.

They are both greatly missed by their five daughters; but the girls have peace knowing they are reunited.

Born in Muskegon, Michigan on November 25, 1942 to Leone and Morris Cook.

He and his brother worked tirelessly to keep his older sister and parents guessing; what ruckus would they cause next.

He graduated from Muskegon High School and became an X-ray Technologist.

Through those skills, he went on to become an exceptional sales man for medical technology companies.

He was known for his character and quality of service to all his customers.

On November 7, 1964 he married the woman that made his heart flutter, Barbara J Puisis, at Sacred Heart Church in Muskegon, Michigan.

They were married for over 57 years.

She was waiting at the mailbox for him.

In 1973, with babies in arm they moved to Warren, Pennsylvania.

While a career path led him there, side by side with his “Chicky” they fulfilled their dreams and worked to build a community for their family and others.

Together they restored 4 homes on Poplar Street to their original splendor, were actively engaged in activities at St. Joseph’s Church and modeled kindness and servitude to all he met Barb was the list maker, yet he was the provider.

She was the dreamer; he was the builder.

All of his girls know how to swing a hammer, stack wood and get the hard work done.

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners will never be the same.

He was the dressing maker, the turkey baster and the man in charge for those grand meals.

Every year the list making and preparations started earlier.

He could not wait for his helpers to show up.

In his retirement, they worked their final project.

Together they designed, created and ran the Tree House in Cooksburg, PA.

It was at the Tree House that the family would gather to make piles of memories.

Through the years his career shifted and grew but one thing remained the same.

He was a dad to so many; he never met a stranger and all who met him, left a better person having known him.

He lived and loved every day as if that was the day that he would be remembered for.

He will be profoundly missed by his five daughters and their husbands; his sons.

Jennifer and Todd Boston of Warren, Emily and Jim Cunningham of Clarion, Abigail and Buddy Flerl of Wexford, Rachel and Mike Malak of Cranberry, and Gabrielle and Jeff Laswell of Franklin Park.

He was a loving Papa, the best Papa, to his 17 grandchildren; Jacob (Nichole) and Mitchell Boston; Donny, Blaise, Mercedes, Violet, and Raven Cunningham; Daphne, John, and Luke Flerl; Addy, Nate, and Owen Malak; Audrey, Dominic, Viola, and Gabe Laswell.

He was blessed with 3 great grandchildren; Cam, Max and MaLeah.

He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Dr. William and Sandy Burdick of Kalamazoo Michigan.

Sandy adored her little brother beyond measure.

He was predeceased by his wife and parents, his brother Michael Cook and his granddaughter Violet Cunningham.

In the last months of Skip’s life, he built a community at New Haven, Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community in Zelienople.

Through the stories he regaled of the games of Bananagrams, working the puzzles, and sharing time with friends; it was evident his heart was filled with joy.

His daughters are so grateful for the grace filled friendships he made during his time there.

He loved you all.

The staff, that became family, surrounded him with care and gentle hands that enabled him to live life fully.

We are all so blessed through your gentle, caring hearts and hands.

Frends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc., 304 East Street Warren, PA on Friday January 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 11:00 am in St. Joseph R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. West, Warren Pa, with the Rev. Richard Tomasone, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Warren, Pa.

E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com.

