James E. “Jim” McFarland Sr., 74, of Fairview Rd., Titusville passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie.

Jim was born on September 15, 1948, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward J. and Marie E. (Frances) McFarland.

He married Concetta “Connie” Calizzi on June 15, 1968, in Vandergrift.

He was a graduate of Mars High School, class of 1966, and attended Pittsburgh School of Aeronautics.

Jim began his working career with Automatic Electronic Co. in Pittsburgh and later went to work for General Telephone in Oil City as a central office equipment installer for 40 years.

He retired from there in 2009.

After retirement he continued being active in the community.

He also enjoyed working at Cross Creek Resort’s Pro Shop and driving for CATA.

He formerly attended the First Presbyterian Church in Titusville, rode with the Christian Motorcycle Association, and was a member of the Titusville Lions Club where he was a past District Governor.

Jim cherished the time spent with his other half, Connie, wife of 54 years.

They stood by each other from the moment they blindly met in November1967, marrying soon after in June of 1968.

He truly treasured the moments and memories of time spent with the family they created.

Jim’s humor was always able to fill a room with laughter, his upbeat energy was contagious and was easily felt by those near him.

He loved serving the community in multiple ways. Helping others truly filled him with joy.

Jim had several interests and hobbies over the years.

He enjoyed woodworking and collected many classic wooden toys from all over for his toy chest.

He was an avid automotive and aviation enthusiast and found it fun to photograph friends, family, and special events.

He is survived by his wife Connie of Titusville; 2 children, James E. McFarland, Jr and wife Elena of New Jersey, Vickey Hauptman of Erie; son-in-law, Darrell Hauptman of Titusville; grandchildren, Nicholas McFarland, Lakyn Hauptman, Lexi Hauptman, and Kevin McFarland.

A private funeral service is being conducted for the family by Pastor Gary Kinnear and Pastor Eric Reemer.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cherrytree Twp.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

