Joanna M. Billingsley Cihon

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WfmOAHWjT5s3ZZCFJoanna M. Billingsley Cihon, 75, of Meadville passed away January 4, 2023.

She was born May 15, 1947 in Titusville to Milford and Veda Billingsley.

She married James Joseph Cihon on July 14, 1972.

They celebrated their fiftieth anniversary by going on a cruise with 3 of their sons, their wives, and all 6 grandchildren and made many happy memories.

Joanna was a 1965 graduate of Meadville Area High School and also graduated from Edinboro University with a BS Ed and a M Ed.

She retired after 37 years of teaching English and reading from the Crawford Central School District.

She was very involved with her children as they were growing up.

She was a religious education teacher and was a Cub Scout leader.

Joanna was a loving and caring person who had a smile for everyone she met.

After retiring she continuing caring by being a CASA volunteer and was on the board of directors for CHAPS for many years.

She asked to be remembered as a person who did their best to make the world a better place.

Joanna was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Billingsley, and her parents.

She is survived by her husband James and her 5 children: John Cihon (Laura Reisinger) of Pittsburgh, James Cihon (Danielle Schoenfeldt) of Erie, Ann Cihon (Brian Kirkland) of Silver Spring, MD, Stephen Cihon (Kristen) of Pittsburgh, and Adam Cihon (Melissa) of Pittsburgh.

Her grandchildren were very much loved and one of her greatest joys.

They loved their “Grandma Jonanna”.

They are: Andrew Cihon Scott of Akron, OH, Brendan Cihon Schoenfeldt, Aidan Cihon Schoenfeldt,and Connor Cihon Schoenfeldt of Erie, and Jonah Baily Cihon and Clara Elaine Cihon of Pittsburgh.

A Memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at The Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Brigid Church, 383 Arch St., Meadville, with Fr. Jeff Lucas, Pastor, officiating.

A reception celebrating her life will follow.

Memorials may be made in Joanna’s memory to CHAPS, CASA or Meadville Public Library.

Arrangements by STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE.

Share a memory at www.miznerfuneralhome.com.


