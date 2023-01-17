Lester W. Jackson, Jr., 81, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at UPMC Northwest, surrounded by family.

Lester was born Aug. 13, 1941, in Venango County, to the late Lester W., Sr. and Edith (Hale) Jackson.

Lester married the love of his life, Linda Godinich, of Greenville, on Sept. 2, 1978.

Lester is survived by his wife, Linda, who will miss her beloved husband dearly.

Lester lived a rich life. He was a foundry worker for many years at CPT and later worked at Pennzoil and Wolf’s Head.

He liked to “talk shop”, tinker, and take things apart.

Lester loved old cars and country music.

And he loved animals, especially dogs and cats, and was a dedicated volunteer at Precious Paws Animal Rescue.

Lester was a proud member of the Uniontown Heights School & Church and loved being with his church family.

Lester cherished spending time with his large family and saw many of them at a party this past summer, including many of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his 15 great-grandchildren, left to carry on the memory of Lester is his wife, Linda; his brother, Norman Jackson, of Athens, Texas; his sons, Lester Jackson and significant other, Rachel Smith, of Franklin, Jeff Jackson and his wife, Donna, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Luke Jackson, of Franklin; and his daughter, Montene Burdette and her husband, Kevin, of Grove City.

Also surviving Lester are his grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson and his wife Annie Medina, of Denver, Colo.; Destiny Segovia, of Columbus, Ohio; Clayton Johnson and his wife, Shalaine, of Ephrata, Wash.; Olivia Graham and her husband, Ian, of Carnegie; Matt Jackson and his wife, Petra, of State College; Stephanie Schupp and her husband, Jim, of Meadville; Amber Bartholomew and her significant other, Mike Reams, of Kinsman, Ohio; and Dustin Burdette and his wife, Rebecca, of Grove City.

He is also survived by nephew, Rob Jackson, and niece, April Jackson, both of Athens, Texas.

Along with his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Jackson and Clyde Jackson, and sisters-in-law, Ann Jackson and Mary Jane Jackson.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., at 1315 Chestnut St. in Franklin.

Funeral services for Lester will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc..

Lester will be laid to rest in Old Sandy Creek Cemetery, in Polk.

Memorial contributions in Lester’s memory can be made to Precious Paws Animal Rescue at www.pparfranklin.com.

Please take moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lester’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.