Marble Woman Escapes Injuries After Vehicle Crashes into Guide Rail

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries after her vehicle struck a guide rail in Monroe Township on Saturday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash took place at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, on Kane Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2021 Subaru Impreza driven by 72-year-old Kathleen T. Strotman, of Marble, was turning right and her vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a guide rail head-on.

Strotman was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Strotman was charged with a traffic violation.

