 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Vehicle Slams into Tree Along I-80 Clarion Township; Passenger Injured

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A passenger was injured after the vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 16, this crash happened around 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 West, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by 26-year-old Dominick A. Porcelli, of Seaford, New York, failed to maintain its appropriate lane of travel and left the south side of the roadway.

The vehicle continued in a western direction on the grass median and came to final rest into a tree, police say.

Although Porcelli was not injured, his passenger—20-year-old Ana M. Porcelli, of Cudahy, Wisconsin—was transported to Clarion Hospital to be further evaluated for possible injuries.

Both occupants were using seat belts.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.