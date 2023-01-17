Vehicle Slams into Tree Along I-80 Clarion Township; Passenger Injured

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A passenger was injured after the vehicle he was traveling in crashed into a tree along Interstate 80 in Clarion Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 16, this crash happened around 8:59 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 West, in Clarion Township.

Police say a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by 26-year-old Dominick A. Porcelli, of Seaford, New York, failed to maintain its appropriate lane of travel and left the south side of the roadway.

The vehicle continued in a western direction on the grass median and came to final rest into a tree, police say.

Although Porcelli was not injured, his passenger—20-year-old Ana M. Porcelli, of Cudahy, Wisconsin—was transported to Clarion Hospital to be further evaluated for possible injuries.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

