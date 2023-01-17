Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Mike Clark
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Mike Clark.
Mike has been a Maintenance Worker at Beverage-Air since 2018 and is a very valuable asset to the company. He does a great job troubleshooting machines in Fabrication and Welding to keep equipment running to alleviate downtime in production.
Mike is always looking to learn and to take on new challenges, and that is what Beverage-Air is all about!
Mike credits his supervisor, Ron Smith, for his success at Beverage-Air.
“I’ve learned a lot from him,” Mike says humbly.
Mike enjoys spending time with his wife, Ashley, when he’s not at work. He plays softball and basketball and also enjoys time hunting and fishing.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
