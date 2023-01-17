 

SPONSORED: Inventory and Special Offers Are Growing at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & RAM

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Inventory is growing and so are the special offers happening this month at Clarion Ford’s Winter Savings Event.

Take advantage of 0% financing for 36 months on a New Ford Explorer, Ford Edge, Ford Escape, and select New 2022 and 2023 Ford F-150s.

You can still get low 1.9% financing for 36 months on a new Ford EcoSport, Ford Maverick, and Ford Bronco Sport.

To check out all of the Winter Savings Event offers and view new inventory click on the images below:

image001 (2)

image002 (1)

It’s cold out there, so shop out of the weather in Clarion Ford’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

image003

image004

image005 (1)

image006

image007

Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

