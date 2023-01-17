 

State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents: 

Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft of services at Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known actor refused to leave his room from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, to 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 14.

According to police, the room bill had not been paid for two days.

The suspect is a 44-year-old Emlenton man.

The value of the room rent is $94.99, police say.

Theft by Deception in Kingsley Township

PSP Marienville received a report of theft by Deception on Double Action Ranch Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County, around 2:58 p.m. on Monday, January 9.

Police say $1,090 was taken from an EBT card.

The victim is a 60-year-old Tionesta woman.

An investigation is ongoing.


