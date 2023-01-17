 

BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle Crashes, Lands in Clarion River

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 @ 10:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

323771569_845181353207208_4784890504121525583_nLICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched after a vehicle crashed into the Clarion River on Tuesday morning.

(Photos courtesy Alan Seigworth / Facebook)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, a call came in around 9:05 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, for a water rescue near Canoe Ripple Road bridge over the Clarion River in Sligo, Licking Township, Clarion County.

A representative of Clarion-based State Police confirmed that the vehicle ended up in the river after crashing but was unable to provide additional details.

An emergency worker on scene told exploreClarion.com around 11:00 a.m. that crews had just pulled the car from the river and no one was found inside.

326265586_696396795314387_8803882099585974556_n

Canoe Ripple Road is shut down in both directions near the crash.

Perry Township Fire Department, Parker Volunteer Fire Department Station 39, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A water rescue crew has also been dispatched.

It is unclear when the roadway will reopen.

This story will be updated as additional information emerges.

Photo by exploreClarion.

A fire police vehicle near the closure on Canoe Ripple Road. Photo by exploreClarion.


