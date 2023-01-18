7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area = is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
TodayA slight chance of showers before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightShowers likely, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FridayRain showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. High near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday NightA chance of snow showers, mainly before 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayCloudy, with a high near 33.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
SundayA chance of snow between 8am and 2pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday NightRain and snow likely before 2am, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
MondayA chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
