Charges Withdrawn Against Man Accused of Breaking into Monroe Township Hotel



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a 30-year-old man accused of breaking into a Monroe Township hotel have been withdrawn.

According to court documents, the following charges against 30-year-old Joseph Anthony White, of Clinton, Allegheny County, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 17, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Criminal Trespassing – Break into Structure, Felony 2



– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary– Criminal Trespassing/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Details of the case:

PSP Clarion were dispatched to a hotel located in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 7:01 p.m. on November 21, 2022, for a male who reportedly broke the lock on a door and broke a window, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the front desk attendant who related that a male, later identified as Joseph White, had broken a lock going into the dining room and the screen for the window. Troopers observed the broken door locking mechanism and the broken window screen, the complaint states.

Police also viewed security camera footage from the hotel and observed White come into the locked dining area through the double doors around 6:26 p.m., walk over to the window, and push out the screen to exit the dining area. White then exits through the window and comes back into the hotel. He is in the hotel for approximately two minutes and then exits the hotel, according to the complaint.

White was arraigned at 11:15 p.m. on Monday, November 21 in Judge Schill’s office.

