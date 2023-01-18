Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Moroccan Stuffed Mushrooms

Coriander and cumin are zesty updates to the familiar stuffed mushrooms!

Ingredients

24 medium fresh mushrooms

1/2 cup chopped onion



1/3 cup finely shredded carrot1 teaspoon canola oil1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon ground coriander3/4 cup vegetable broth2 tablespoons dried currants1/2 cup uncooked couscous2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley2 tablespoons minced fresh mint

Directions

-Remove stems from mushrooms and finely chop stems; set caps aside. In a large nonstick skillet, saute the onion, carrot, and chopped stems in oil until crisp-tender.

-Add the garlic, salt, cumin, and coriander. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add broth and currants; bring to a boil. Stir in couscous. Remove from the heat; cover and let stand for 5-10 minutes or until broth is absorbed. Fluff with a fork. Stir in parsley and mint. Stuff into mushroom caps.

-Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 400° until mushrooms are tender, 10-15 minutes.

