Dennis L. Coxson, 53, of Plum Twp., Titusville, passed away at 9:20 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence after a lengthy illness.

Born in Franklin on January 1, 1970 he was the son of the late Richard B. And Shirley A. Scott Coxson.

He was a 1987 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Denny enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1987 and he served time in Germany and England and various other bases stateside until his discharge in 1992.

Prior to his illness he worked as Labor Foreman for the City of Meadville.

Denny was an avid hunter and loved to fish.

He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.

He also enjoyed cooking and he was a talented handy man who could fix anything.

Denny had many interests and always had a desire to learn more.

He had many other hobbies, including the local race circuit and was an avid collector.

On January 8, 2022 he married the former Tina Wadding and she survives.

Also surviving are his beloved daughters, Tasha Manross and her husband Dakota of Franklin and Emily Coxson of Oil City; his grandson, Dexter Manross; three brothers, Tim Coxson of North Carolina, Ron Coxson of North Carolina, Dick Phillips and his wife Shelly of Franklin; three sisters, Pam Weston and her husband Bob of Florida, Brenda Whitman and her husband Steve of Cochranton and Bonnie Coxson of Oil City, a sister-in-law, Charlene Coxson of Franklin, a close family friend Jodi Lindsey of Franklin and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Additionally he is survived by his beloved dogs, Faith and Hope.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Bob Coxson and his very best friend, Brian Lindsey.

Per Denny’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be announced in the coming days ahead.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Crawford County 766 Liberty St. Meadville, PA 16335.

A special thank you to Red Law for spending time with Denny.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

