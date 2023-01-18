Dennis Michael “Mike” Geary, age 71, of Parker, passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023 at his home following an illness.

Born October 28, 1951 in Franklin, he was a son of the late Michael and Alma Lowers Geary.

He graduated from Grove City High School in 1969.

Mike married the former Sharon Knight on December 28, 2006 and she survives.

He was a carpenter and retired from Filers Construction.

Mike was a master craftsman, a history buff and an avid hunter.

He loved camping and enjoyed frequently traveling with his wife and extended family.

Ireland and Alaska where his favorite places visited and he enjoyed snow birding to Florida and traveling out west.

He was also an oldies music aficionado, an Irish heritage enthusiast and a NASCAR fan.

Mike’s favorite pastimes were cracking a “coldie”, watching NASCAR, reading history books and watching hunting and fishing shows.

He loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; children: Jay Geary (Lisa Miller) of Jackson Center, Shannon (Doug) Angeletti of Boardman, Ohio, and Kristy (Terry) Hawk and Melissa Keyser (Bob Finsley), of Knox; eight grandchildren: Kyle (Staci) Coryea of Mercer, Courtney Coryea of New Castle, Cody Geary of Boardman, Ohio, Chase Geary (Sami Kimes) and Storm Geary of Grove City, and Zach Hawk (Jena Hall), Jenna (Jake) Heeter and Rylee Keyser, all of Knox.

Mike is also survived by six great grandchildren: Austin Nale, Lila Coryea, Roman Oliva, Holly Hawk, Henry Heeter and Isla Heeter; brothers and sisters: Mary McCool and Theresa Geary, both of Butler; Jim (Sharon) Geary of Cochranton, Charlie Geary and Patty (Bruce) Neiderhiser of Grove City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his parents, son William King, niece Amy McCool, father-in-law Thomas D. Knight, sister-in-law Kathy Geary and brother-in-law John “Red” McCool.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday January 19, 2023 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Dennis Michael Geary to Lutheran Senior Life/VNA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001 (lutheranseniorlife.org) or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA 15106 (cancer.org)

Online condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

