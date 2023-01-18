Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Road Sign Along Route 66

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 27-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a road sign along Route 66 on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:13 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 27-year-old Jamanji P. Beasley, of Erie, was traveling south when Beasley fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the western side of the road.

The vehicle then struck a PennDOT traffic sign head-on before striking two dirt mounds.

Beasley related he was not injured; however, he was transported to Kane Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS for further evaluation, police said.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Beasley was charged with a traffic violation.

