 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes into Road Sign Along Route 66

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

ambulance-new (1)HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 27-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and struck a road sign along Route 66 on Sunday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:13 a.m. on Sunday, January 15, on State Route 66, in Howe Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 27-year-old Jamanji P. Beasley, of Erie, was traveling south when Beasley fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the western side of the road.

The vehicle then struck a PennDOT traffic sign head-on before striking two dirt mounds.

Beasley related he was not injured; however, he was transported to Kane Hospital by Clarion Hospital EMS for further evaluation, police said.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Beasley was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.