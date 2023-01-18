Featured Local Job: RN, LPN, CNA at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs at their Oakwood Heights facility in Oil City.

Registered Nurse (RN)- Oil City

Full Time/Part Time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available

Ask about their sign-on bonus!



***This position qualifies for a sign-on bonus of up to $3000!!***

***Generous PTO and Employer Paid Short Term Disability for Full Time Employees***



What They Offer at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company paid life insurance for full-time employees

Employee Referral Bonuses

Recognition Program

Free Parking

Tuition Reimbursement

Person-centered onboarding

A rewarding career with an opportunity to make a difference

What They Offer for This Position:

Flexibility in shifts and schedules

Generous shift differentials



Position Summary:

Responsible for the clinical and administrative needs of the neighborhoods

Coordinates and is accountable for the activities of the nursing neighborhoods

Implements nursing goals through assessment, planning, organizing, and evaluating nursing interventions

Motivates and directs nursing personnel to ensure conformity with nursing philosophy and objectives to attain quality resident care

Supervises Licensed Practical Nurses, Nurse Aides, and support staff



Education and/or Experience:

Graduate of approved Registered Nurse School of Nursing

Possession of a valid or pending license issued by the State of Pennsylvania

Maintains CPR certification per policy

To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/3743

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)- Oil City



Graduate of approved School of Practical Nursing

Possession of a valid or pending license issued by the State of Pennsylvania

Maintains CPR certification per policy

To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/7441

Certified Nurse Aide (CNA)- Oil City

Ask about their Sign-On Bonus: Up to $1000!!!

They offer short shifts and flexible scheduling!



Ask About their $2,000 Sign-On Bonus for Full-Time and Part-Time Status Employees



Helps residents by providing comfort

Supports daily living needs of the resident such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring

Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members

Education and/or Experience

Must be 18 years of age

Certificate in good standing with the Nurse Aide Registry

To apply, visit: https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srcare/#/job/3756

Why Presbyterian SeniorCare Network?

We are all about Making Aging Easier®

They are a non-profit, faith-based network of living and care options. Their more than 2,100 employees are privileged to serve the needs of more than 6,500 older adults each year in 10 counties in western PA. Across their accredited, award-winning continuum of living and care options, their mission is to provide the highest quality of care possible.



Why Be a Nurse at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network?

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network creates an atmosphere that allows staff to use their gifts within a full continuum of care. Long Term Care Nursing provides an opportunity to develop the caring relationships many nurses yearn for in addition to maintaining and sustaining clinical expertise. Their Nurses are encouraged to become role models, leaders, and experts in their fields. In addition to leadership, they delight in the opportunity to work with new nurses and be the launching pad for your nursing career! They encourage new graduates and experienced professionals to find their calling with them.

