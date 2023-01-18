Featured Local Jobs: Full Time Custodian
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 @ 11:01 AM
Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position.
Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:
Mr. Michael McCormick
Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: February 10, 2023 (Or Until Position is Filled)
