Featured Local Jobs: Full Time Custodian

Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent



Keystone School District451 Huston AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: February 10, 2023 (Or Until Position is Filled)

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.