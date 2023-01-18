‘Groovin into Autumn’ Will Be Theme for Autumn Leaf Festival; Logo Submissions Being Accepted

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry (CACBI) is currently accepting logo submissions for the 2023 Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.

The winning theme is “Groovin into Autumn” submitted anonymously.

Logo submissions are judged by the following:

1. Logos should reflect the theme, “Groovin into Autumn” in a way that is appropriate for the 70th Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.



2. The design must be submitted on white, 8 1/2” x 11” paper.3. The design must be original, meaning that it is not taken from another source.4. Contestants must reside, work, or attend school in Clarion County.5. Include your name, address, email, & phone number on the back of the entry.

The logo winner receives two Autumn Leaf tumblers and a sweatshirt. The winner also receives invitations to the Sponsor Reception, VIP Brunch, and to ride in the Butler Health System Clarion Hospital “Tournament of Leaves” Parade.

In addition, the winner is invited to the Annual Awards Dinner which is slated for Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The creator of the winning logo will be notified as soon as a decision is reached by the judges. The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Board of Directors will be judging the logo. All decisions made by the judges are final.

Anyone living, working, or attending school in Clarion County can submit logo ideas.

All submissions must be made no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

This deadline is firm and will not change.

All entries become the sole property of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

When entering a logo, the name, address, and phone number of the creator should be included with the entry. You may email, mail, or hand deliver your submission to the CACBI office:

Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival

ATTN: Logo Committee

650 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.