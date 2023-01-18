Hall to Assume Role as Superintendent at Keystone School District on February 13

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School District’s new superintendent will begin his tenure earlier than expected.

Michael Hall, who was hired as the district’s new superintendent during the Keystone School Board’s meeting on Tuesday, December 20, was originally slated to start on March 13.

However, the board passed a motion on Monday evening, January 16, revising Hall’s start date to Monday, February 13.

The vote passed unanimously.

Acting superintendent Michael McCormick will switch back to Keystone Elementary Principal once Hall takes his place.

Hall, who sat in on the board meeting on Monday night, began his teaching career at Mill Hall Elementary School in 2002 and moved to Renovo Elementary School in 2005.

Hall then accepted a principal position at Bald Eagle Area School District. In 2010, he returned to the Keystone Central (Renovo) School District as an elementary principal.

He has served as a principal at Renovo Elementary, Dickey Elementary, Mill Hall Elementary, and Liberty-Curtin Elementary.

McCormick had been serving as acting superintendent of Keystone School District since July 2, 2022, after the resignation of Teresa Young.

In October, McCormick’s contract was extended through January 16, 2023, which was the expected time it would take to hire a new superintendent.

This was McCormick’s second assignment as acting superintendent. He also served as acting superintendent from April 1, 2021, to August 9, 2021.

In other business, the board members approved:

– Intent to Retire Letter from Kay Metts, Custodian, effective May 31, 2023, with regret;

– Performance Description for the Assistant to the Superintendent;

– Amanda Hunt as a Van Driver, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Neal Lewis as a Van Driver, pending proper completion of Personnel File Documentation and Clearances;

– Updated Keystone School District Health and Safety Plan;

– CD Investment Plan;

– 2021-22 Local Audit;

– Retroactive Approval to Replace Leaking Steam Coil by Siemens at a cost of $9,958.00, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Change Order to Removal All Existing Elementary Fire System Equipment with WSS Integrated Technologies at a cost of $3,360.00, with Funds from Capital Reserve;

– Base Cabinets for Pre-K Rooms from Apel Woodwork at a cost of $4,150.00, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– First Reading of the Following Policies: #123.1 Sex-Based Distinctions in Athletics, #210 Medications, #210.1 Possession/Administration of Asthma Inhalers/ Epinephrine Auto-Injectors, #212 Reporting Student Progress, #215 Promotion and Retention, #216 Student Records, #217 Graduation, #218 Student Discipline, #218.3 Discipline of Student Convicted/Adjudicated of Sexual Assault (New), #219 Student Complaint Process, #220 Student Expression/Dissemination of Materials, #222 Tobacco and Vaping Products, #223 Use of Motor Vehicles, #226 Searches (New), #227 Controlled Substances/Paraphernalia, #235 Student Right and Responsibilities, #235.1 Surveys (New), #236 Student Assistance Program (New), #236.1 Threat Assessment, #252 Dating Violence (New), and #347.2 Changing of Student Names;

– Retirement of the Following Policies: #211 Student Accident Insurance, #213 Assessment of Student Progress, and #225 Relations with Law Enforcement Agencies.

