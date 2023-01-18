‘Handbags for Health’ Purse Bingo Event to Benefit BHS Food Institute Clarion Campus

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Hospital Foundation is hosting “Handbags for Health” purse bingo to benefit the BHS Food Institute at Clarion Hospital on February 25.

“Handbags for Health,” a designer purse bingo event, is scheduled for Saturday, February 25, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the American Legion at 530 Main Street in Clarion.

Tickets for this event have recently sold out.

A total of 11 bingo games will be held with winners receiving a designer handbag. Side raffles, a basket auction, and a 50/50 raffle, as well as “heavy” hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, will also be available.

All proceeds will benefit the initiatives and operations of the Butler Health System (BHS) Food Institute – Clarion Campus.

Not to be confused with a food pantry, the relatively new BHS Food Institute gives eligible clients the ingredients to make 10 healthy meals per month. The Food Institute helps with distribution, as well as lessons on how to prepare meals for people of all ages.

“It’s just meant to be a great night out,” organizer and BHS Clarion Coordinator of Wellness Bridget Thornton, MS, told exploreClarion.com. “These winter months get long in the Clarion area, so by the end of February, people are usually looking for things to do.”

BHS also offers its Lifestyle Coaching programs, which focuses on the prevention of chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, mental health, and other conditions through both virtual and in-person classes available to anyone free of charge.

While the Food Institute initiatives have been funded by a grant, it only lasts a year, prompting organizers to search for other funding options.

“We want (the Food Institute) to stay because it is a great service for the community,” Thornton expressed. “We want to be able to sustain that, and we feel this fundraiser could help us in our efforts.”

Thornton teamed up with BHS Clarion Hospital Operations and Special Project Manager Emily Bonk, Practice Manager Jill Moore, and Amanda Deloe, Practice Administrator, to organize an event that will draw a lot of attention while also giving residents an enjoyable event during the long winter.

“We started meeting a couple of months ago because we wanted to offer an event that would be a specific purpose fundraiser event,” Thornton said. “We wanted it to be a targeted fundraiser for something the foundation could support.”

The Clarion Hospital Foundation also hosts an annual golf outing that benefits the foundation’s general fund.

“We have people involved in the planning who have attended these events and really gave us a lot of great ideas to make it successful,” Thornton added. “They told us there would be a huge interest in it, and they were correct. Our tickets (for the Bingo event) came close to selling out in one week.”

For more information, call 814-226-1258 or visit www.butlerhealthsystem.org/bhs-foundation/clarion/.

There are sponsorship opportunities for this event available for local businesses. For more information, contact Bridget Thornton at 814-226-1258.

