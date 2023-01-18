Mary K. (Daman) McElroy, 82, of Dempsytown, died peacefully at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Monday January 16, 2023.

Born in Oil City on February 7, 1940, she was a daughter to the late Frank and Appolonia Hoehnlein Beary.

Mrs. McElroy graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1958.

Mary enjoyed gardening, especially flowers.

Along with her love of flowers she loved to play cards and go shopping with friends.

Mary also enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and family.

Mrs. McElroy also loved cats of any kind.

Surviving are five children, Christopher Daman of Oil City, Mary McFarland of Venus, Mark Daman and his wife Lisa of Oil City, Sean Daman of Seneca, and Patrick Daman of Oil City, and 10 grandchildren.

In addition, she is survived by a brother Francis Beary and his wife Loretta of Titusville, and a sister Abbie Porterfield and her husband Jim of Oil City.

Many loved nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren survive.

Mary is preceded in death by an infant sister and her husband Theodore McElroy.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 18 from 5-7pm in the Reinsel Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following the visitation at 7pm with Fr. James Campbell presiding.

Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

